DEF LEPPARD To Release Limited Edition Box Set, Def Leppard - Volume Three, In June; Video Trailer

On June 11, Def Leppard will release Def Leppard - Volume Three, a new limited edition box set UMe/Virgin. Pre-order here.

This set marks the third of four volumes of the band’s complete recorded output in both 180gm vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets. They contain all the recordings from the band in the 2000’s and features the original packaging on both formats. To date, X, Yeah! and Songs From The Sparkle Lounge have never been available on vinyl before.

The albums were mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott at Joe’s Garage with assistance from Andy Pearce and cut by Greg Moore. Housed in rigid boxes the sets also contain a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine’s Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also contributed to the set.

Def Leppard - Volume Three features 2002’s X, which was the groups sixth consecutive Top 20 record on the Billboard 200 chart and features songs such as “Now,” “Four Letter Word” and “Long Long Way to Go”, 2006’s Yeah!, the band’s first covers album featuring a collection of the groups favorite tracks re-recorded with the iconic Leppard sound, this is the first time this album will be available on vinyl. Also Def Leppard’s tenth studio album Songs From The Sparkle Lounge, released in 2008 the record marked the bands return to their signature sound and hitting the Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic, the album included the hit single “Nine Lives” which featured Grammy Award winning country legend Tim McGraw.

Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006’s Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.

6-CD Box Set

X

"Now"

"Unbelievable"

"You’re So Beautiful"

"Everyday"

"Long, Long Way to Go"

"Four Letter Word"

"Torn to Shreds"

"Love Don’t Lie"

"Gravity"

"Cry"

"Girl Like You"

"Let Me Be the One"

"Scar"

Yeah!

"20th Century Boy"

"Rock On"

"Hanging on the Telephone"

"Waterloo Sunset"

"Hell Raiser"

"10538 Overture"

"Street Life"

"Drive-In Saturday"

"Little Bit of Love"

"The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll"

"No Matter What"

"He’s Gonna Step on You Again"

"Don’t Believe A Word"

"Stay with Me"

Songs From The Sparkle Lounge

"Go"

"Nine Lives"

"C’mon C’mon"

"Love"

"Tomorrow"

"Cruise Control"

"Hallucinate"

"Only the Good Die Young"

"Bad Actress"

"Come Undone"

"Gotta Let it Go"

B-Sides

"Now" - (Radio Edit) (B-Side - "Now")

"Long Long Way to Go" (Radio Edit) (B-Side - "Long Way To Go")

"Kiss the Day" (X - Japanese Bonus Track)

"10 X Bigger Than Love" (B-Side - "Long Way to Go")

"Love Don’t Lie" - B-Side - "Now" (Demo)

"Let Me Be the One" - B-Side - "Now" (Demo)

"Gimmie A Job" - B-Side - "Long Long Way to Go"

"Now" - B-Side - "Long Long Way to Go" (Live Acoustic Version)

"Long Long Way to Go" - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)

"Nine Lives" - Joe Only Vocal Version

"Perfect Girl" - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

"Love" - Piano Version

Yeah! Studio Covers

"Only After Dark" - B-Side - "Let’s Get Rocked"

"You Can’t Always Get What You Want" - B-Side - "Have You Needed Someone So Bad"

"Little Wing" - B-Side - "Have You Needed Someone So Bad"

"Ziggy Stardust" - B-Side - "Slang"

"Under My Wheels" - B-Side - "Goodbye"

"Who Do You Love?" - B-Side - "Goodbye"

"Rebel Rebel" - B-Side - "Now"

"Led Boots" - B-Side - "All I Want is Everything"

"Cause We Ended as Lovers" - B-Side - "All I Want is Everything"

"Search and Destroy" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"How Does it Feel" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

"Roxanne" - Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)

"Dear Friends" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"Winter Song" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"American Girl" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"Heartbeat" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"Space Oddity" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"When I’m Dead and Gone" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"Stay With Me" - B-Side "Now"

Yeah! Live

"Elected" - B-Side "Heaven Is"

"Action" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"No Matter What" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

"Rock On" - Live 2006

"Travellin’ Band" - Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)

"Now I’m Here" - B-Side "Tonight"

"20th Century Boy" - 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)

"All The Young Dudes" - Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track

