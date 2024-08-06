DEF LEPPARD Tour Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; Video

Members of Def Leppard recently paid a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

The band have shared the video below, stating: "Got to enjoy a day off at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last week when we were in Cleveland. Come along as we take a look through rock history, those who paved the way for us, and some of our own memorabilia."

Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues on August 7 in Flushing, NY. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

August

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick