DEF LEPPARD Tour Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; Video
August 6, 2024, an hour ago
Members of Def Leppard recently paid a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
The band have shared the video below, stating: "Got to enjoy a day off at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last week when we were in Cleveland. Come along as we take a look through rock history, those who paved the way for us, and some of our own memorabilia."
Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues on August 7 in Flushing, NY. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.
August
7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *
12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *
14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *
16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *
25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *
28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *
30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *
September
4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^
8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^
* with Steve Miller Band
^ with Cheap Trick