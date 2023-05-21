DEF LEPPARD - Video Of JOE ELLIOTT’s Chat With Sheffield United Hero Tony Currie

Def Leppard are getting ready to kick off a European Tour alongside Mötley Crüe, starting in Sheffield, the home of lead singer Joe Elliott’s beloved Sheffield United.

Ahead of the huge gig at Bramall Lane on May 22nd, The Star reunited Joe with his boyhood hero, Blades legend Tony Currie, and he spoke about how he fell in love with United, reports Chris Holt.

According to NewsChain, Def Leppard returned home to help save The Leadmill as they rocked the famous Sheffield, UK venue with a one-off show ahead of the European leg of their world stadium tour.

The band returned to their home town on Friday night (May 19th) to thrill the 850 fans who packed into the under-threat club – three days before the band plays to 44,000 at Sheffield United’s nearby Bramall Lane ground. Those who snapped-up the One Night Only tickets within hours were warned not to expect a toned-down acoustic reinterpretation of their classic hits when Def Leppard took to the smaller-than-usual stage for their first-ever Leadmill appearance.

Before the gig, frontman Joe Elliott commented:

"Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band. We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane. When thinking of a warm-up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started. We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us."

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Action" (Sweet cover)

"Fire It Up"

"Let It Go"

"Too Late for Love"

"Excitable"

"Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

"Slang"

"Kick"

"Bringin' On the Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar on Me"

Encore:

"Wasted"