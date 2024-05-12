DEF LEPPARD Vocalist JOE ELLIOTT - "If We're A Heavy Metal Band, Then So Are THE ROLLING STONES Because It's Two Guitars, Bass, Drums And A Singer"

Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott is featured a new Rockonteurs podcast interview with hosts Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt. During the chat, Elliot made no secret about the fact he has a problem with Def Leppard being referred to as a heavy metal band by some people.

Elliott: "I have an issue with the term 'heavy metal' because everybody outside of rock always thinks if you're a heavy metal band, it's like bad news. You get this impression that everybody's a moron. AC/DC were a blues rock band, UFO and This Lizzy were not heavy metal. Motörhead, even they had a blues influence to them. Queen were never a heavy metal band, but they had a couple of heavy metal songs thanks to (guitarist) Brian May. And I think we were pretty much the same way. You listen to our first EP (1979), there's a song called 'Ride Into The Sun', which is a total pop song. But then 'Getcha Rocks Off' was a full-on rock song. If we're a heavy metalband, then so are The Rolling Stones because it's two guitars, bass, drums and a singer.