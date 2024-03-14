DEF LEPPARD Vocalist JOE ELLIOTT Takes You Inside His Home Studio

Experience the magic of Joe Elliott's home studio, Joe's Garage, where Def Leppard's iconic sound is captured and perfected. Join Neve as they take you behind the scenes with Joe and Def Leppard's Live/Studio Engineer, Ronan McHugh.

Established in 1988, Joe's Garage started as the intimate space for crafting Def Leppard's Adrenalize album. Today, it stands as a symbol of musical evolution, but most importantly described by Joe as a "fun place."

Explore the studio adorned with gifts from rock icons like Ronnie Wood and Gene Simmons as Joe shares stories from Def Leppard's early days and discusses producing the legendary Hysteria album.

Also, discover the decision behind incorporating the Neve 8424 console, the shift from digital back to analogue, and gain insights into the Def Leppard 8424 workflow from Ronan himself.