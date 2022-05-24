DEF LEPPARD’s PHIL COLLEN – “Our Blueprint Was Always To Cross AC/DC And QUEEN”

Def Leppard will release their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos, on May 27 via UMe. It marks the band’s first new work since 2015’s chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard.

Speaking to Tidal, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen spoke about their upcoming album Diamond Star Halos. The duo spoke about the songwriting for the album and the music video for first single, “Kick”

Elliott: “Yeah, the album’s got so many different aspects, I suppose a carnival’s an interesting analogy. It’s got moments where it’s a dedicated-listening album, but it’s also got all the fun elements like ‘Kick,’ ‘Fire It Up’ and ‘Gimme A Kiss’ that rock, that you might consider to be the classic Def Leppard sound. We stretched our wings massively with songs like ‘Liquid Dust’ and ‘Angels (Can’t Help You Now)’ and ‘Goodbye for Good This Time.’ We had this great opportunity to try vastly different things because we had nothing else to do during the pandemic.”

Collen: “Our blueprint was always to cross AC/DC and Queen. I think that’s what’s happening now with the songwriting. Like Sav brought in ‘From Here to Eternity,’ which sounds so radically different to ‘This Guitar,’ which features [bluegrass and country singer-musician] Alison Krauss, and which I actually wrote 17 or 18 years ago. That song was just sitting around, and every five years or so Joe would suggest we should give it a shot. When we started Diamond Star Halos, he asked me to just do a demo of it so he could sing a vocal over it. And most of those home recordings are what’s on the record.”

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

