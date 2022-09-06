DEFACING GOD Release "Echoes From Fulda" Drum Playthrough Video

Defacing God have released a drum playthrough video for "Echoes From Fulda", featured on their new album, The Resurrection Of Lilith, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Rooted in occultism and witchcraft, Defacing God strives on ancient stories and grandiose soundscapes conjuring their worthy representation of opulent Scandinavian metal traditions. Echoing styles of artists such as Dimmu Borgir and Cradle Of Filth. The band continues the legacy of unconventional extreme metal, taking their rightful place in the garden of Eden and ready to deface God.

The Resurrection Of Lilith is available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Moon"

"The Invocation Part I "Lilith"

"The Resurrection"

"The Invocation Part II "Jezebel"

"The Invocation Part III "Abyzou"

"Rise Of The Trinity"

"The End Of Times"

"Echoes From Fulda"

"Death Followed Like A Plague"

"Enslaved"

"In The Land Of Rain And Sorrow"

"Into The Mist Of Memories"

“The Resurrection” lyric video:

"The End Of Times” video:

"Rise Of The Trinity" video:

Lineup:

Sandie Gjørtz - Vocals

Signar Petersen - Lead Guitar

Christian Snapholt Nielsen - Rhythm Guitar

Michael Olsson - Drums

Rasmus "Kalke" Nielsen - Bass

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm/Bransholm Photography)