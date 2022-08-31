DEFACING GOD Release "The Resurrection" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

The duchess and dukes of darkness, Defacing God, have returned to unleash their wrath with their new album, The ResurrectionOof Lilith, out this Friday via Napalm Records. Casting new spells, the band is ready to meet their nemesis and raise hellfire by summoning Lilith, the mother of Darkness.

Rooted in occultism and witchcraft, Defacing God strives on ancient stories and grandiose soundscapes conjuring their worthy representation of opulent Scandinavian metal traditions. Echoing styles of artists such as Dimmu Borgir and Cradle Of Filth. The band continues the legacy of unconventional extreme metal, taking their rightful place in the garden of Eden and ready to deface God.

But first, Defacing God complete the unholy trinity with their third offering, just before the album drops. Their new single “The Resurrection” summons the sacred sovereignty Lilith and showcases the band’s potential lying within extreme melodies with a twist of haunting riffs and indelible drums that immerse astoundingly with the gory growls of vocalist Sandie The Lilith. Stirring with powerful feminine rage, Defacing God encapsulates symphonic sounds with extreme power, creating anthems for the banished.

Defacing God on “The Resurrection”: “'The Resurrection' - the title track of the beast we are about to release! This song is dedicated to Lilith and her resurrection. A song of rebellion and an all-consuming need for revenge. Revenge over those who banished her to a cursed fate and revenge in the name of all her fellow witches - her blood sisters - strong women throughout history who never got a voice!’”

Through their storytelling, music and aesthetic, the band pulls their listeners into a dark universe of obscure myths, folklore and ancient stories, all the while weaving in often subtle lyrical inspirations from modern societal oppressions and personal demons. Sonically, Defacing God balance massive extreme melodies with a twist of grandiose orchestration by Lars Vinther, echoing the styles of artists such as Cradle of Filth, Carach Angren and Dimmu Borgir. But rather than blend it with a conventional dose of black metal, the band proudly merges these auras with infernal death metal. Additionally, The Resurrection Of Lilith was produced by Jacob Hansen – known for his work with Fleshgod Apocalypse, Volbeat, Evergrey, Epica and countless others.

Defacing God state: “A lot of mixed emotions and passion has been held over and inside this album and to support those emotions our sound is both eerie and dramatic, filled with symphonic details to set the mood and atmosphere. We have created a lot of details so that the listener is challenged, which is why it is important to mention that we chose to work with Lars Vinther on the tracks.

Lars did the orchestration parts and he is that ´´extra´´ we needed to complete our sound with the classical components and to make our sound more grandiose and dramatic. The use of classical instruments/symphonics is something that is more seen in the modern black metal genre (Cradle, Dimmu Borgir etc.) But we play melodic death metal and because of our love for classical music and our dark and massive sound, we thought it would be interesting to experiment with the orchestrations and more layers in our music.

Melodic death metal has been made a million times before, but I think we managed to make this piece very personal with all the experimenting.

The album arises with a cinematic, chanting introduction, leading the listener into the demonic world of Defacing God. Building up tension to release into an uncompromising melodic, orchestral death metal assault on “The Invocation Part I “Lilith””, the track emerges as the first of three songs introducing female forces of legend as a trinity to be reckoned with – the first being Lilith, Adam’s first wife, who refused to obey and now reigns as a symbol of feminine rage and independency, but also for the darkness found within oneself. Bookending the undeniably strong “The Resurrection” are parts two and three – “The Invocation Part II “Jezebel”” and “The Invocation Part III “Abyzou”” – which lead into “Rise Of The Trinity”. The remainder of The Resurrection Of Lilith proves to be an auditory onslaught of epic proportions, seeing Defacing God unleash their supreme power and full songwriting dynamics with varying yet unrelentingly hard-hitting tracks like “The End of Times”, “Echoes From Fulda”, “Death Followed Like a Plague” and “Enslaved”. Penultimate track “In the Land of Rain and Sorrow” blasts with a blackened, dense wall of sound before the album closes with encapsulating, symphonic “Into the Mist of Memories” – featuring a neo-classically inspired guitar solo."

The Resurrection Of Lilith will be available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Red Vinyl

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Black Moon"

"The Invocation Part I "Lilith"

"The Resurrection"

"The Invocation Part II "Jezebel"

"The Invocation Part III "Abyzou"

"Rise Of The Trinity"

"The End Of Times"

"Echoes From Fulda"

"Death Followed Like A Plague"

"Enslaved"

"In The Land Of Rain And Sorrow"

"Into The Mist Of Memories"

Lineup:

Sandie Gjørtz - Vocals

Signar Petersen - Lead Guitar

Christian Snapholt Nielsen - Rhythm Guitar

Michael Olsson - Drums

Rasmus "Kalke" Nielsen - Bass

