DEFEATED SANITY Issues "Maniacal" Lyric Video "Temporal Disintegration"

Defeated Sanity have pushed the boundaries of extreme metal for 30 odd years. The band execute jazz-infused chaos with mind-bending precision, while also slamming together so many memorable breakdowns that they cracked the Billboard charts. Their upcoming seventh album still hits from every odd angle, but on Chronicles Of Lunacy, these technical maniacs return to sheer brutality.

“The last few DS albums leaned heavily on the proggier side of our sound,” says the band's drummer and founding member Lille Gruber. “We still like to experiment, but on our new album, we wanted to get back to the raw slamming that our fans love about Psalms Of The Moribund or Chapters Of Repugnance.”

Second single and "maniacal" lyric video for "Temporal Disintegration" is available below. Chronicles Of Lunacy comes out November 22 on Season Of Mist. Pre-order / pre-save your copy now at this location.

To dig back into the brutal mindset that long-time fans have come to crave, in January 2024, Defeated Sanity returned to Thousand Cave Studios. The underground New York City hotspot was also the excavation site for The Sanguinary Impetus, which dumped a fresh layer of dirt on the more "polished" production of Passages Into Deformity. Except this time around, the band encouraged producer Colin Marston to really get his hands dirty.

Tracklisting:

"Amputationsdrang"

"The Odour Of Sanctity"

"Accelerating The Rot"

"Temporal Disintegration"

"Extrinsically Enraged"

"A Patriarchy Perverse"

"Condemned To Vascular Famine"

"Heredity Violated"

"Temporal Disintegration" lyric video:

"The Odour Of Sanctity" video:

(Photo: Paul McGuire)