DEFEATED SANITY Sign With Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist welcomes Defeated Sanity to their label.

Defeated Sanity have a long and bloody history. Their 1996 demo, Devoured By The Black, was crafted by father-son duo Wolfgang Teske and Lille Gruber.

Over the next 20 years, Defeated Sanity grew to become one of the most consistently innovative bands in all of death metal. Their take on sheer brutality is unmatched. The musicianship is frantic yet precise, informed by jazz, classical and a bloodthirsty taste for the old-school. Add today’s blistering modern playing style to the mix and you get a uniquely grotesque cocktail that has brought metalheads from across the globe to their knees, begging for more.

After starting out via UK label Grindethic, Defeated Sanity found a new home on Willowtip. They released four acclaimed albums for the US label. With the two-headed monster Disposal Of The Dead / Dharmata, Defeated Sanity did something unheard of: they recorded a split with...themselves? The first half of the album was written in their native tongue of death metal, while the other veered all the way into progressive death metal by placing Cynic / Death To All vocalist Max Phelps at the helm.

Heck, Defeated Sanity even broke onto the Billboard charts with their last album The Sanguinary Impetus, which fully welcomed vocalist Josh Welshman into their blood-soaked fold.

Now, Defeated Sanity are signing to Season Of Mist. Joined by new guitarist Vaughn Stoffey, the band are hard at work on their seventh album, which will come out sometime in 2024. They're also playing next year's Maryland Deathfest with new labelmates Severe Torture and Brodequin.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our signing to Season Of Mist", the band says. "We want to thank Willowtip for their contributions to Defeated Sanity's legacy. Looking back, it has been quite a journey for us, from Chapters to Sanguinary. The band has musically grown immensely over the years, and so has our fanbase. We are ready to start our next chapter under the Season Of Mist banner and have never been more committed to delivering the finest blend of technical and brutal death metal that's ever been brought forth. More album details coming soon!"