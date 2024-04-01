DEFECTS To Release Debut Album In May; "Modern Error" Lyric Video Posted

Following on from their European Tour with Orbit Culture, fast-rising UK metallers, Defects, have revealed the lyric video for their new track, “Modern Error.” You can watch the clip below.

The song is taken from their profoundly personal debut album, Modern Error, which will be released on May 24 via Mascot Records. Listen/pre-order here.

“Our run with Orbit Culture has been amazing,” the band says. “They are like family now for sure. Great band and crew and it's been super chilled. The shows on this run have been packed full of energy and raw intensity. It's been overwhelming having people come up to us after buying merch and telling us that we are up there now with their favorite bands.”

The anthemic title track equally crushes and paints a poignant message as singer Tony Maue explains, “We started writing the single Modern Error back in 2019 and it came together quite quickly. I had written bits about the way the world was going and when I heard this track it fuelled me to carry on and see where it went. I think the song is a good word of warning to the people running the world and how it needs to change.”

The track follows on from recent single "Lockdown", which captured the mental challenges of the pandemic. Maue explains, "The lyrics are probably some of my favourites on the album as it captures frustration towards a government and the rules we were made to follow." This rolled into the room after the Arena bulldozing Broken Bloodlines which focuses on leaving behind negative forces in your life.

Modern Error is breathtakingly raw with emotion. Conceptually, it is a deeply cathartic album that acts as a vessel for singer Tony Maue to organise his thoughts on the trauma of being taken into care at a young age. Threaded through the album are the experiences that Maue has been through, how the five members of the band are all connected and why, at this moment, right now, is the right time for this band to exist. For themselves as much as anyone else.

There is a reason that the album has such personal themes. "I use songwriting as a tool to vent rather than be poetic," explains Maue. He was taken into care from a young age, and that trauma and the experiences that followed are ones that he has battled with ever since. "The traumatic memories of going into care, losing my family when I was very young, and having to deal with that and adjusting myself to that kind of lifestyle, at the time was brutal. The only thing that helped me, and I'm not just saying this, was music."

All five members have their stories - Tony Maue (Vocals), Luke Genders (Guitar), James Threadwell (Guitar), David Silver (Bass) and Harry Jennings (Drums). Jennings explains his entry, "I'd stopped enjoying playing music, which I had dedicated my life to since I was 7 years old," he says. "It had all fallen apart. To feel like you've had a dream beaten out of you destroyed me as a person. It took me down a very dark path, and I did things I regret and am not proud of. I feel I'm in a position now where I can talk about it."

Genders says, "Having the freedom to write freely in a band whilst trusting and respecting each other's vision is something I hadn't had in a very long time; dismissive people helped me to fuel my instrumental contributions to Modern Error. For the first time ever, I learned how to channel negativity into something positive."

Modern Error hits with the heaviness and aggression of Lamb Of God and Machine Head, a Linkin Park-like sense of melody, and a touch of Bring Me The Horizon's fearlessness. For all its heavy subject matter, it burns with vitality, power and passion. Woven within is their outlook on the world.

Defects smashed into 2024 on the back of a triumphant European tour with Of Mice & Men and the announcement that they will be playing this year's Download festival. They’ve added these to their already impressive live cannon which includes shows with Bullet for My Valentine, Funeral For A Friend and In Flames as well as performing at festivals such as Bloodstock, 2000Trees and The Great Escape. They are continuing to steamroll through the year with festival slots at Download (UK), Graspop (BE), Rockharz (DE) and Rock The Lakes (CH).

"We've always been told to strive for perfection, but I don't think anyone can be perfect," Maue considers. "We are all defects in a way, but that makes us all unique."

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Scapegoat"

"End Of Days"

"Dream Awake"

"Another Heart To Bleed"

"Recurring"

"Lockdown"

"Echo Chamber"

Interlude

"Modern Error"

"Broken Bloodlines"

"Second To None"

"Gone To Waste"

"Broken Bloodlines" video:

"Lockdown" video: