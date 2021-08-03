DEFORMATORY Streaming New Single “Summoning The Cosmic Devourer”

Ottawa’s Deformatory delivers another slab from their concept album depicting an interdimensional horde seeking to consume the essence of planetary life. This narrative dives deeper into the scenery that was originally created in their previous album, Malediction (2016). Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon is broken up into three chapters and the band explains how their next single “Summoning The Cosmic Devourer” fits in:

“This chapter (II. Incursion: The Prototypal Eschaton) is written from the perspective of the Grand Arkitekt as he executes his compulsion for interdimensional domination. Witness his journey through Xuul ‘Ka, the cosmic portal he conjures to tunnel into dimensions, and the vision he has of the coming apocalypse for the Earth star. The single “Summoning The Cosmic Devourer” explores the dark art of creating Xuul ‘Ka. All life stars possess the ingredients required for the Conjuring and the path to Summoning.”

The lyrics for this album are partly inspired by The Scarlet Gospels by Clive Barker’s and guitarist and vocalist Charlie Leduc’s own interpretation and expansion of the Hellraiser mythos. This is the foundation block that helped to propel the entire concept, which was uniquely crafted and independently developed. The single and final track on the record, “Beyond The Abhorrence” starts to draw a conclusion to the predicament of an evil race of inter-dimensional light devourers find themselves in.

A sonically relentless death metal experience, Deformatory is recommended for fans of Morbid Angel, Origin, and Hate Eternal.

Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon will be released on September 3. Pre-order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

Chapter I – Inception: The Cyru’xilean Nexus

“Within The Astral Abscess”

“Behold, The Apex Of Decay”

“Engineering The Wvrmhorde”

Chapter II – Incursion: The Prototypal Eschaton

“Summoning The Cosmic Devourer”

“Masticated By An Infinite Shadow”

“In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign”

Chapter III – Inversion: The Horizontal Reflection

“Deciphering The Archetype”

“Impaled Upon The Carrionspire”

“Beyond The Abhorrence”

"Summoning The Cosmic Devourer" video:

"Impaled Upon The Carrionsphere" video:

“In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign”: