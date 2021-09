DEFORMATORY – “Within The Astral Abscess” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Canadian death metal duo Deformatory, helmed by Charlie Leduc (Guitars & Vocals) and Neil Grandy (Drums) recently unleashed their third full-length, Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon. This newest death metal offering contains nine relentlessly brutal tracks wrapped in a beautifully complex concept, designed to overwhelm and entice the senses.

Today, in support of the record, guitarist Charlie Leduc is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his guitar prowess with a new playthrough for the album's opening track “Within The Astral Abscess”.

Leducs adds about the track:

"‘Within The Astral Abscess’ is such a fun and relentless song to play. It's got a little bit of everything tossed into it, mostly because it was written in a single-take jam session. There's just no stopping the energy that comes through when smashing these riffs out. The unorthodox song structure and variations in the vibe throughout the track makes it a perfect warm-up song and one hell of an album opener."

This concept album is nine, blistering, brutal tracks that continue where Deformatory’s 2016 album Malediction left off. The band explains the album and the single “Deciphering The Archetype” in their own words:

“The album tells us of how the Ce’naxors began and the ominous landscape of their home planet, Cyru’xil, revealing their Arkitekt’s grand scheme for multiversal decimation and atomical Consumption. The Unseen Horizon is their planet, their beings and their plan. The Inversion intimates it coming into view, from an otherwise hidden perspective. Through the single, witness the first glimpses of Xuul ‘Ka as it breaches the atmosphere, causing a whirlwind of meteorological events. Through the portal, the clouds dissipate, and Cyru’xil comes into view, along with the Grand Arkitekt, and the Cenaxors.”

Fans that are itching for more after this full-length won’t have too long to wait. Deformatory says they are already four songs deep into the new album, so listeners can expect more brutality sooner than they would hope for.

Inversion Of The Unseen Horizon was released on September 3. Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

Chapter I – Inception: The Cyru’xilean Nexus

“Within The Astral Abscess”

“Behold, The Apex Of Decay”

“Engineering The Wvrmhorde”

Chapter II – Incursion: The Prototypal Eschaton

“Summoning The Cosmic Devourer”

“Masticated By An Infinite Shadow”

“In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign”

Chapter III – Inversion: The Horizontal Reflection

“Deciphering The Archetype”

“Impaled Upon The Carrionspire”

“Beyond The Abhorrence”

"Summoning The Cosmic Devourer" video:

"Impaled Upon The Carrionsphere" video:

“In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign”: