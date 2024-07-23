DEFTONES Announce Fifth Annual "Dia De Los Deftones" Festival

"Our 5th annual #DiaDeLosDeftones returns to San Diego on Nov 2, 2024," begins a message from Deftones. "We’re really excited for this year’s lineup: IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate (performing Diary in its entirety), HEALTH, Paris Texas - Music, Duster, GEL, and Qendresa will be joining us for this year’s celebration of music and culture.

"Our pre-sale begins tomorrow, 7/24, at 10AM PT. General on-sale this Friday, 7/26, at 10AM PT. Sign up for our newsletter to get first access to tickets and VIP packages. Check your inboxes tomorrow for the code." 🦋