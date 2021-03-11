DEFTONES Introduce Limited Edition Añejo Tequila

"Continuing our White Pony 20th year celebration, we are very excited to share that our White Pony tequila, in collaboration with Abre Ojos Tequila, is hitting retailers this Monday, March 15th," says Deftones.

"With notes of caramel, vanilla and toasted graham cracker, only 2,880 bottles of this special “Anniverario” añejo have been produced. Our tequila will be available in CA, TN, NY, PA, DE, MA, CT, MD, D.C. and also online for additional states. Visit abreojostequila.com for more information, and to find a distributor near you. Saludos!"