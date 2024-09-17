DEFTONES To Embark On 2025 North American Tour; Video Trailer

Multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Sacramento band, Deftones, announce their 2025 North American Tour, marking their first headline run since 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will canvas the country with stops at legendary arenas from coast to coast. The tour kicks off at Moda Center in Portland, OR, on February 25, rolls through Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, on March 6, Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on April 3, and concludes at TD Garden in Boston, MA, on April 8. The Mars Volta and Fleshwater join the bill as special guests. Watch the official trailer below.

Tickets will be available starting with the official Deftones pre-sale going live on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 AM, local time, through Thursday, September 19, at 11:59 PM, local time, with The Mars Volta and Fleshwater hosting coinciding artist pre-sale windows. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 20, at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com.

The news follows a busy year for the band, highlighted by standout performances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza. They also joined System Of A Down for a massive sold-out event at Golden Gate Park with 50,000 fans.

Next up, Deftones ignite their fifth annual sold-out Dia De Los Deftones festival on November 2 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the all-ages festival lineup also features Idles, Sunny Day Real Estate (performing Diary in its entirety), Health, Paris Texas, Duster, Gel, and Qendresa.

2025 tour dates:

February

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March

1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

4 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

8 - Las Vegas, NV MGM - Grand Garden Arena

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

15 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

22 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

24 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

29 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

31 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April

1 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

6 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

8 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

(Photo - Clemente Ruiz)