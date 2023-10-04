DEGRAVE Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Volume Album Out In November

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new album from Missouri's intense thrash act Degrave. Volume is up now for preorder and will be released November 3 on CD and Digital formats along with merch.

Hailing from Missouri, Degrave formed in 2016 and are an intense four piece thrash act schooled by metal masters of the past. Volume features ten tracks of turmoil fueled by cheap beer, good friends and low morals... showcasing highly crafted musical skill with originality, and not accompanied by any pretentious attitude.

Tracklisting:

“13”

“Volume”

“Raised On Hate And Hooch”

“Sanguinated Sacrifice”

“Billy’s Way”

“The Banshee”

“Overlord”

“Transmission Overdrive”

“Badge And Gun”

“L’Appel Du Vide”

