DEICIDE Announce Banished By Sin North American Tour With Special Guests KRISIUN, INFERI, And CLOAK

Death metal titans, Deicide, have announced that they will launch their North American Banished By Sing tour on September 5. The trek will include special guests Krisiun, Inferi, and Cloak. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5, at 9 AM, PST / 12 PM, EST.

Glen Benton says, "Hey all you Lunatics of God’s creation! Tell 'em I’m coming and hell's coming with me!"

Banished By Sin North American Tour 2024:

September

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

6 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Hogrock Camgrounds (FTA)

7 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

9 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

11 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23

13 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

14 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

19 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

20 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

21 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

27 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

28 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

October

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3 - Denver, CO - Marquis

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

5 - Dallas, TX- Trees

6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

7 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9 - New Orleans, LA -Southport Music Hall

11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Fans won’t want to miss the live celebration of Deicide's 13th album, Banished By Sin, which dropped in April 26. This opus, cementing Deicide's legacy and influence in the death metal scene, is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to their craft, promising a collection of tracks that are both ferocious and unapologetically blasphemous, now to be witnessed live.

Banished By Sin represents Deicide ascending to new heights, with 12 tracks that delve into themes of darkness, sin, and corruption. The album promises to be a significant addition to the band's storied discography, offering both new and long-time fans a profound listening experience.

Order here.

Banished By Sin tracklisting:

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall"

"Doomed To Die"

"Sever The Tongue"

"Faithless"

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ"

"Woke From God"

"Ritual Defied"

"Failures Of Your Dying Lord"

"Banished By Sin"

"Trinity Of None"

"I Am I…A Curse Of Death"

"The Light Defeated"

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall" video:

"Sever The Tongue" video:

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ" video:

Originating from the depths of Tampa, Florida in 1989, Deicide were conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the death metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes twelve studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVD's. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. Deicide, notorious for their relentless assault on the senses and unapologetic brutality, are on the verge of unleashing their thirteenth album - a testament to their undying legacy in crafting the most punishing soundscapes in death metal.

(Photo - Gene Smirnov)