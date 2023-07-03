DEICIDE Announce Summer 2023 European Tour

Floridian death metal merchants Deicide will cross the Atlantic next month to play 15 shows in Europe. Glen Benton and co. are scheduled to perform in: Norway, Romania, Germany, France, Poland, Czech Republic, Belgium, and The UK in August. The complete routing can be seen in the official tour poster, depicted below.

On May 6th, Deicide revealed via social media that their new as-yet-untitled album is finished, along with the following message:

"The recording is done, it's going to test mixing, then mastering. The artwork is amazing and is in its finishing stages, everything is ready to go and is in the record company's hands now. Now we all wait…"

Recordings for the new album began in November 2022. Frontman, Glen Benton, stated: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the Deicide machine!"