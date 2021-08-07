DEICIDE Kick Off US Tour In Tampa; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Announced back in April, Deicide's US tour with Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding and Begat The Nephilim kicked off as planned on August 5th at The Orpheum in in Tampa, FL. Fan filmed video Of Deicide in action can be viewed below.

Remaining tourdates are as follows:

August

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

15 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

16 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

18 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

19 - Metro Music - Salt Lake City, UT

20 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

21 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, CO

22 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL

23 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

24 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

29 - Ground Zero- Spartanburg, SC