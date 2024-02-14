DEICIDE Release New Single And Video "Sever The Tongue"; Banished By Sin Album Details Revealed

In an act of audacious defiance that is sure to ignite controversy, death metal titans, Deicide, have released their provocative new single "Sever The Tongue" today, Ash Wednesday, adding a layer of blasphemy to this day's observances. This amplifies the band's notorious reputation for challenging religious conventions, reinforcing their position at the vanguard of the death metal genre.

If the gruesome visuals of "Bury the Cross...With Your Christ" didn’t offend, then lines like this from "Sever the Tongue" certainly will, "Wrath of the holy / God is no more / Satan possess me / No savior reborn / F**k your religion / Sever the tongue."

Glen Benton, the ever-provocative frontman, taunts, "A life undone on the crucifix hung…sever the tongue..."

"Sever The Tongue" is crafted in the infernal workshops of Smoke & Mirrors, showcasing Deicide's relentless pursuit of extreme musical devastation. The track benefits from the engineering prowess of Jeramie Kling and the adept musicianship of Taylor Nordberg, with the sonic alchemy perfected by the masterful mixing and mastering of Josh Wilbur.

This release not only serves as a harbinger of the darkly anticipated album, Banished By Sin, set for release on April 26, but also marks the opening of pre-orders for what promises to be a monumental addition to the death metal canon. Fans eager to secure their copy can do so now, ensuring they are among the first to experience Deicide's latest sacrilegious offering. Pre-orders are available here.

In addition to the single, Deicide has collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video that complements the track's blasphemous undertones. With Brodsky at the helm, the video promises to be a cinematic journey through darkness and defiance. Allison Woest returns to produce, alongside a talented team dedicated to bringing the song's thematic elements to life visually.

Banished By Sin looms on the horizon, ready to cement Deicide's legacy and influence in the death metal scene. The album is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to their craft, promising a collection of tracks that are both ferocious and unapologetically blasphemous.

"I've been sitting in a dark corner for several years now," states Benton. "A few things have come into my life that have shaken and changed me. I got inspired writing this new record—it was like flipping a switch. I no longer have the aggravation of other peoples' hangups interfering with what I have and want to do. I stopped chasing everybody else's happiness a long time ago. The guy who started this shit is back! And it's good to be back!"

"Musically, we're back to the 1990s style," Benton says. "There's modern stuff in there, too. It's Deicide the way it was meant to be. My hooky songs are there, Steve's prog-styled songs are there, and we got Kevin's theme-styled songs. Having Taylor in the band has impacted Deicide greatly. He's a fantastic songwriter and player. He can do anything. The four of us contributed three songs each. I'm back with the high screaming and layering. I'm just absolutely going off on this one. I've been told it's one of my best vocal performances. I'm like Rumpelstiltskin—here to spin your hay into gold. Everybody's going to be pleasantly surprised."

Deicide stands ready to challenge the faithful and reward the wicked. Join them in their blasphemous crusade and prepare to be Banished By Sin.

Banished By Sin will be available on:

- Limited edition vinyl, variants include:

- Opaque Red

- Opaque Gold

- Silver

- White & Black Marble

- Limited Edition Cassette

- Jewelcase CD

- Digital

Banished By Sin tracklisting:

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall"

"Doomed To Die"

"Sever The Tongue"

"Faithless"

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ"

"Woke From God"

"Ritual Defied"

"Failures Of Your Dying Lord"

"Banished By Sin"

"Trinity Of None"

"I Am I…A Curse Of Death"

"The Light Defeated"

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ" video:

Originating from the depths of Tampa, Florida in 1989, Deicide were conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the death metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes twelve studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVD's. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. Deicide, notorious for their relentless assault on the senses and unapologetic brutality, are on the verge of unleashing their thirteenth album - a testament to their undying legacy in crafting the most punishing soundscapes in death metal.

(Photo - Deidra King)