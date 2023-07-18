DEICIDE Sign With Reigning Phoenix Music; New Album Title Revealed

Deicide have announced a new partnership with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) for their upcoming, 13th full-length album.

The influential Florida death metal legends finished recording the self-produced new album and are in the process of adding the final touches to the new slab of brutality, with a release date to be announced. This marks the first time recording with their new guitar player, Taylor Nordberg, who joined the band last year.

“With great pleasure and after several years of debate and consideration, I wish to announce the signing of a historic one album deal with the newly formed RPM for the development and marketing of the newest Deicide album, Banished By Sin. We look forward to working with all the talented hand-picked individuals that create RPM music and adding our latest accompaniment to the Deicide catalogue,” said Glen Benton.

Photo - Deidra Kling

RPM's Gerardo Martinez comments: “We would like to welcome The Satan Spawns’ Deicide to RPM, and we cannot wait to release the very fitting new 13th chapter of their very successful and historied career! Many of us grew up in the original early death metal years and Deicide was in many people’s soundtracks. As for me, I ended up in the principal’s office in High School, for wearing the original Legion shirt as the back print was dangerous and controversial. Let’s bring some of that back!”

Photo - Hannah Verbeuren

(Top photo - Hannah Verbeuren)