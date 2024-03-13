DEICIDE Teams Up With Craft Beer Masters 3 Floyds; The Light Defeated Stout To Debut At Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest

With Deicide's special Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest headlining set only a month away, Decibel is honored to reveal an exclusive beer collaboration between the Florida death metal legends and the Indiana craft beer institution, 3 Floyds.

The Light Defeated - named after the closing track from Deicide’s forthcoming new album, Banished By Sin (out April 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music) - will make its pouring debut on April 12-13 at the Philadelphia edition of Decibel’s long-running extreme metal and craft beer event.

“When I first heard the lambs bleating in the opening of ‘Satan Spawn, the Caco-Daemon’ I was hooked,” says 3 Floyds’ Brewmaster Chris Boggess. “Growing up in the buckle of the Bible Belt it was the sickest, scariest thing I'd ever heard. Deicide are one the classic American death metal bands. And The Light Defeated is brewed in their honor, our take on a classic American style stout with the ABV coming in at 6.66%.”

An extremely limited number of “Metal & Beer” tickets - a deluxe ticket that includes unlimited samples of all 15 of the breweries all weekend - granting access to The Light Defeated are still available. But unlike Glen Benton’s hatred of Christ, they won’t be around much longer, so grab yours now!

For a full list of ticket options, head here.

Banished By Sin looms on the horizon, ready to cement Deicide's legacy and influence in the death metal scene. The album is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to their craft, promising a collection of tracks that are both ferocious and unapologetically blasphemous.

"I've been sitting in a dark corner for several years now," states Glen Benton. "A few things have come into my life that have shaken and changed me. I got inspired writing this new record—it was like flipping a switch. I no longer have the aggravation of other peoples' hangups interfering with what I have and want to do. I stopped chasing everybody else's happiness a long time ago. The guy who started this shit is back! And it's good to be back!"

"Musically, we're back to the 1990s style," Benton says. "There's modern stuff in there, too. It's Deicide the way it was meant to be. My hooky songs are there, Steve's prog-styled songs are there, and we got Kevin's theme-styled songs. Having Taylor in the band has impacted Deicide greatly. He's a fantastic songwriter and player. He can do anything. The four of us contributed three songs each. I'm back with the high screaming and layering. I'm just absolutely going off on this one. I've been told it's one of my best vocal performances. I'm like Rumpelstiltskin—here to spin your hay into gold. Everybody's going to be pleasantly surprised."

Deicide stands ready to challenge the faithful and reward the wicked. Join them in their blasphemous crusade and prepare to be Banished By Sin.

Banished By Sin will be available on:

- Limited edition vinyl, variants include:

- Opaque Red

- Opaque Gold

- Silver

- White & Black Marble

- Limited Edition Cassette

- Jewelcase CD

- Digital

Banished By Sin tracklisting:

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall"

"Doomed To Die"

"Sever The Tongue"

"Faithless"

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ"

"Woke From God"

"Ritual Defied"

"Failures Of Your Dying Lord"

"Banished By Sin"

"Trinity Of None"

"I Am I…A Curse Of Death"

"The Light Defeated"

"Sever The Tongue" video:

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ" video:

Originating from the depths of Tampa, Florida in 1989, Deicide were conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the death metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes twelve studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVD's. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. Deicide, notorious for their relentless assault on the senses and unapologetic brutality, are on the verge of unleashing their thirteenth album - a testament to their undying legacy in crafting the most punishing soundscapes in death metal.

(Photo - Deidra King)