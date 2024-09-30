DEICIDE - Tonight's Las Vegas Show Canceled "Due To Unforeseen Illness"

Death metal titans, Deicide, have been forced to cancel their scheduled show in Las Vegas tonight (Monday, September 30).

A short message from the band states, "Due to an unforeseen illness we have to cancel las Vegas, we deeply regret having to do so and extend our deepest apologies to the fans, we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

Deicide's North American Banished By Sing tour includes special guests Krisiun, Inferi, and Cloak. Remaining dates are listed below.

Banished By Sin North American Tour 2024:

October

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3 - Denver, CO - Marquis

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

5 - Dallas, TX- Trees

6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

7 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9 - New Orleans, LA -Southport Music Hall

11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Fans won’t want to miss the live celebration of Deicide's 13th album, Banished By Sin, which dropped in April 26. This opus, cementing Deicide's legacy and influence in the death metal scene, is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to their craft, promising a collection of tracks that are both ferocious and unapologetically blasphemous, now to be witnessed live.

Banished By Sin represents Deicide ascending to new heights, with 12 tracks that delve into themes of darkness, sin, and corruption. The album promises to be a significant addition to the band's storied discography, offering both new and long-time fans a profound listening experience.

Order here.

Banished By Sin tracklisting:

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall"

"Doomed To Die"

"Sever The Tongue"

"Faithless"

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ"

"Woke From God"

"Ritual Defied"

"Failures Of Your Dying Lord"

"Banished By Sin"

"Trinity Of None"

"I Am I…A Curse Of Death"

"The Light Defeated"

"From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall" video:

"Sever The Tongue" video:

"Bury The Cross…With Your Christ" video:

Originating from the depths of Tampa, Florida in 1989, Deicide were conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the death metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes twelve studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVD's. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. Deicide, notorious for their relentless assault on the senses and unapologetic brutality, are on the verge of unleashing their thirteenth album - a testament to their undying legacy in crafting the most punishing soundscapes in death metal.