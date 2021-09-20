DEIMLER Launch "The Architect" Visualizer

Spanish death metallers Deimler, have just launched a visualizer video of the song "The Architect" as a second advance single from their imminent debut album entitled A Thousand Suns, which will see the light on October 19th, through Xtreem Music on CD, 12" LP, Cassette, and Digital formats.

A Thousand Suns was recorded and mastered at Moontower Studios, and features cover artwork by José Vives.

Tracklisting:

"A Thousand Suns"

"Blessed All Forms"

"The Chosen One"

"Skull's Smiling"

"Nebuchadnezzar"

"The Sentinels"

"The Architect"

"And The Oracle"

"Tenth Masters Sections" (Outro)

"Skull's Smiling":