DEIVOS To Release Apophenia Album In October; "Sermon Of Hypocrisy" Streaming

This October, Selfmadegod Records will release Apophenia, the devastating seventh studio full-length from long-running Polish death metal technicians, Deivos, today unveiling the record’s cover art, tracklisting, and lead single, “Sermon Of Hypocrisy”.

Deivos formed in 1997, and in 1999 released their first demo, Praised By Generations. After a few years of silence, in 2003 they released the Hostile Blood EP via Butchery Music, which was enthusiastically received by the underground death metal community. In 2004 the band started writing new songs for their first album, which was eventually recorded in early 2006 at the famous Hertz Studio (Decapitated, Vader); Emanation From Below was released in Poland in November 2006 by Empire Records. Thanks to Metal Mind Productions, the album was released in Europe in January 2008, and then in the USA.

In late 2008, Deivos entered the Hertz studio again to record their second album, Gospel Of Maggots. This record gained the attention of the American label Unique Leader Records, who released it in February 2010. Following some lineup changes, the band returned to Hertz Studio in February 2011 to record their third album, Demiurge Of The Void, which was also released by Unique Leader in September 2011.

After a four-year hiatus, Deivos signed with Selfmadegod Records to release their devastating album, Theodicy, in February 2015. The band’s next album, Endemic Divine, came two years later, and their sixth album, Casus Belli, was released in November 2019, both also through Selfmadegod Records.

In 2021, Deivos and Selfmadegod reissued the band’s oldest releases, and so the Emanation From Below, Hostile Blood, and Praised By Generations were reissued together as a double-disc set.

The past few years have been devoted to creating the seventh Deivos album, now revealed as Apophenia, a mesmerizingly demolishing listening experience. The album ruptures forth nine new tracks, void of filler, stacked end-to-end with breakneck transitions and bulldozing passages of technical but not overthought death metal that dismantles everything in its path.

Apophenia was captured across Poland throughout 2023, the drums engineered/recorded by Krzysztof Godycki at Roslyn Studio, the bass recorded at Kamil Home Studio, and the guitars and vocals recorded at Zed Studio where the album was mixed and mastered by Tomek Zalewski at Zed Studio in early 2024. The album’s intros and outros were created by Mścisław except the "Feretory" outro by Head.One.Beatz. Apophenia is completed with cover art by the late Mariusz Lewandowski (Mizmor, Bell Witch, Fuming Mouth), design and layout by Michał Kaczkowski, and photography by Marcin Studziński.

With the album’s lead single, “Sermon Of Hypocrisy”, vocalist Hubert Banach succinctly states, “The song is pretty straightforward about religious hypocrisy and bigotry of the clergy.” Stream the track below.

Apophenia will be released on CD and digital platforms October 18. Watch for pre-orders and additional previews of the album to be dispatched over the weeks ahead.

Apophenia tracklisting:

"Feretory"

"My Sacrifice"

"Sermon Of Hypocrisy"

"De Materia Turpi"

"Revelations"

"The Great Day Of His Wrath"

"Apophenia"

"Maelstrom Of Decay"

"Persecutor"

"Sermon Of Hypocrisy":

Deivos lineup:

Hubert Banach - vocals

Tomasz Kołcon - guitars

Piotr Bajus - guitars, backing vocals

Krzysztof Saran - drums

Kamil Stadnicki - bass

(Photo - Marcin Studzinski)