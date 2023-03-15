DELAIN And VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announce September North American Tour

Symphonic metal titans Delain (pictured above) and Visions Of Atlantis will return to North America in September.

The dates will start in Atlanta, GA at ProgPower USA.

More shows will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale March 17.

Dates:

September

9 – Atlanta, GA – ProgPower USA

10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

13 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

14 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

15 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes

16 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

18 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro

23 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

24 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720