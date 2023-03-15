DELAIN And VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announce September North American Tour

March 15, 2023, 8 minutes ago

Symphonic metal titans Delain (pictured above) and Visions Of Atlantis will return to North America in September.

The dates will start in Atlanta, GA at ProgPower USA.

More shows will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale March 17.

Dates:

September
9 – Atlanta, GA – ProgPower USA
10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
13 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
14 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
15 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes
16 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
18 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird
21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro
23 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
24 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 



