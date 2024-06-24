DELAIN Announce 2025 North American Headline Tour With Special Guests XANDRIA

Melodic synth-metal greats, Delain, continue to grace stages around the world in support of their latest opus, Dark Waters, out now via Napalm Records. The band is thrilled to announce their return to North American shores with a newly announced headline tour, set to take place in early 2025. The run will also feature support from special guests, symphonic metal patriots and label mates Xandria, who are touring in support of their latest album, The Wonders Still Awaiting.

Fans should expect to hear Delain and Xandria fan favorites, the latest hits, as well as brand new material from both bands during this tour, so don't miss out. Kicking off on March 7 in Phoenix, AZ, the tour will visit several major cities across North America, ending in Austin, TX on March 29. Tickets are on sale now, here.

Delain's Martijn Westerholt says: “After such a warm welcome & meeting so many amazing fans, performing new music and introducing our new members to the metal masses of North America last year, we are absolutely stoked to return to the United States and Canada to meet again! This time, we’re thrilled to share this experience with our special guests and good friends Xandria. Each night will be stunning for all - don’t miss this one!"

Marco Heubaum of Xandria adds:"We are delighted to come back to the USA and Canada, and even better, with our good friends Delain! We are super excited to bring this package to the North American fans! This is going to be amazing!"

Dates:

March

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

9 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

10 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

14 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge

19 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

20 - Toronto, ON - Axis

21 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

23 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

25 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

28 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)