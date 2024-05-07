DELAIN Confirm UK & Ireland Tour For November 2024
May 7, 2024, an hour ago
It's already been more than a year since Dutch metal maestros, Delain, dazzled British audiences onstage. But fans can now get excited again, for the rejuvenated five-piece will return to the UK and Ireland in November 2024, showcasing stellar tracks from their latest album release, Dark Waters, amongst other fan favourite classic tracks.
Delain enthuse, "UK and IRELAND, we’re coming for YOU! After the great success in London and Manchester earlier, we decided to come back with a dedicated tour across the islands to party with you guys once again!"
Joining them for all dates will be West Mids rock squad Stone Broken, and progressive metal musician Damian Wilson. Tickets are on sale now for all dates, here.
Dates:
November
15 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
16 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
18 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
19 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
21 - Manchester, England - New Century
22 - Bristol, England - SWX
23 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
Delain are:
Martijn Westerholt - keyboards
Diana Leah - vocals
Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals
Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals
Sander Zoer - drums