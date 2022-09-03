DELAIN - New Line-Up Performs First Official Live Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On August 27th, Delain's new line-up payed their first official live show at the Riverside festival in Aarburg, Switzerland. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The current Delain line-up features founder / keyboardist Martijn Westerholt, new vocalist Diana Leah, original guitarist Ronald Landa, original drummer Sander Zoer, and new bassist Ludovico Cioffi.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hands of Gold"

"Suckerpunch"

"Go Away"

"Burning Bridges"

"Invidia"

"The Quest and the Curse"

"April Rain"

"Sing to Me"

"Stay Forever"

"The Hurricane"

"The Gathering"

"Don't Let Go"

"Fire with Fire"

"Not Enough"

"Creatures"

"Mother Machine"

"Pristine"

Delain's new single, “The Quest And The Curse”, implements this in an impressive manner. Trademark bombastic riffs, lush orchestrations, elements from film music, metal, pop, electronic, and much more mark an amalgamation of the old and new, and build the next chapter of the band's history.

As Martijn Westerholt states: "The future of Dealin looks bright!"

Watch the video for “The Quest and the Curse” below:

Delain is:

Martijn Westerholt - keyboards

Diana Leah - vocals

Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer - drums