DELAIN - New Vocalist DIANA LEAH Answers Fan-Submitted Questions In Video Q&A

Delain, the brainchild of keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt, has returned with full power, presenting themselves with a new lineup featuring the Diana Leah as their new singer. In the clip below, Diana answers some fan questions and goes deeper into her influences, how she auditioned for Delain, and much more.

Rejoining the fold and bolstering Delain's continuity are original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer, while new members Diana and bassist Ludovico Cioffi continue the evolution of the band’s sound.

The multi-million streaming leading symphonic metal outfit sets off into their next era, creating the perfect symbiosis of tested strengths and new influences.

The band's new single, “The Quest And The Curse”, implements this in an impressive manner. Trademark bombastic riffs, lush orchestrations, elements from film music, metal, pop, electronic, and much more mark an amalgamation of the old and new, and build the next chapter of the band's history.

As Martijn Westerholt states: "The future of Dealin looks bright!"

Watch the video for “The Quest and the Curse” below:

Delain is:

Martijn Westerholt - keyboards

Diana Leah - vocals

Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer - drums