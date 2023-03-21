DELAIN Reveal Further Details For North American Headline Tour With Support From VISIONS OF ATLANTIS

Delain recently released their new studio album, Dark Waters, via Napalm Records. To celebrate the release, the band has announced a North American tour to take place this fall. The tour will feature support from labelmates Visions Of Atlantis, who will release their new live album, Pirates Over Wacken, on March 31.

Kicking off on September 9 in Atlanta, GA at Prog Power USA, the tour will visit several major cities across North America, ending in Los Angeles, CA on September 24. Tickets are on sale now - make sure to get yours soon before this hot ticket sells out.

Delain's Martijn Westerholt says: "We can't wait to be able to perform again in the United States and Canada. After North American tours with Nightwish, Sabaton, Hammerfall, and Amorphis, we are immensely looking forward to be back with our new album Dark Waters. We will perform both golden oldies, and new songs on our upcoming tour."

Clémentine Delauney of Visions Of Atlantis adds: "We are delighted to reach more places in North America thanks to our friends from Delain. We had a wonderful time in February and we cannot wait to welcome more Sailors from overseas on board. So enrol now and bring your friends along.”



Tour dates:

September

9 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)

15 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

18 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

23 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

24 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Delain are:

Martijn Westerholt - keyboards

Diana Leah - vocals

Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer - drums

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)