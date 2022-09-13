DELAIN Share Piano Version Of New Single "The Quest And The Curse" (Video)

The new Delain line-up features founder / keyboardist Martijn Westerholt, vocalist Diana Leah, original guitarist Ronald Landa, original drummer Sander Zoer, and bassist Ludovico Cioffi.

Their first new single, “The Quest And The Curse”, features rademark bombastic riffs, lush orchestrations, elements from film music, metal, pop, electronic; an amalgamation of the old and new, and build the next chapter of the band's history. In honor of the single's one month anniversary, Delain have shared a piano version of the song. Check it out below.

On August 27th, Delain's new line-up payed their first official live show at the Riverside festival in Aarburg, Switzerland. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hands of Gold"

"Suckerpunch"

"Go Away"

"Burning Bridges"

"Invidia"

"The Quest and the Curse"

"April Rain"

"Sing to Me"

"Stay Forever"

"The Hurricane"

"The Gathering"

"Don't Let Go"

"Fire with Fire"

"Not Enough"

"Creatures"

"Mother Machine"

"Pristine"