DELAIN To Release Dance With The Devil EP In November; Title Track Music Video Posted

Melodic synth-metal masters, Delain, are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, Dance With The Devil, set to be released on November 8 via Napalm Records. Following the success of their latest full-length opus, Dark Waters (2023) - which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts - this EP promises to showcase the best of Delain’s discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

Today, Delain introduce the first offering off the upcoming EP by releasing its title track, “Dance With The Devil”, together with a visually captivating music video. With very personal lyrics, catchy electronic synths and powerful contrasting growls, the five-piece underlies its melodic signature sound and presents a future fan favorite without a shadow of a doubt.

Martijn Westerholt on the song: “We’re really excited and eager to share this new Delain song with the world. It captures the recognisable and signature sound of Delain but with a fresh and modern touch”.

Martijn Westerholt adds about the video: “This video was shot the day after we performed at Summer Breeze in Germany. We still had the adrenaline of that show in our system and were stoked to be able to carry that energy into the video. We had a blast. The video contains a dramatized depiction of the struggle between good and evil – the war we all wage both without and, often times, within our own selves."

As their second release with a revitalized lineup anchored by founding member and band mastermind Martijn Westerholt, Dance With The Devil features a thrilling collection of two brand new tracks, two newly-presented favorites, nine electrifying live performances, and two instrumental bonus tracks, showcasing the best of their catchy, melodic signature sound with extensive electronic synth elements and fresh modern nuances.

The offering debuts with two gripping new tracks, “Dance With The Devil” and “The Reaping”, serving as a whirlwind of emotions articulating feelings of anger and sorrow through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. "The Reaping" delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. Following these, the EP presents a brand-new version of "Sleepwalkers Dream", showcasing Diana Leah’s voice and her breathtaking full vocal capacities. Dance With The Devil continues with nine live performances, featuring massively-streamed hits from both the present and the past. These include "Burning Bridges", "The Quest and the Curse", "Moth to a Flame", and the massive hit "April Rain", which has been streamed over 10 million times, along with "Queen of Shadow". In addition, the digipak edition features instrumental versions of “Dance With The Devil” and “The Reaping”, as well as an alternate ending version of “Underland”. Delain’s new EP impressively underlines the unit's high-class standing in the scene and continues their voyage of setting fans’ hearts ablaze.

Martijn Westerholt adds: “We're thrilled to have brand new material ready to be released. In addition to the new songs, it was fantastic to have captured some magical live moments of our European tour earlier this year as live tracks for the EP. We’re definitely very excited for this release and are really looking forward to bringing the new music to the stage.”

Dance With The Devil will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, Split Color Black and Red incl. 12'' Booklet 16p – limited to 100 copies worldwide (Napalm Mailorder only)

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, Black

- Bundle Digipak + T-Shirt

- Digipak

- Digital Album

Additional formats available on the band’s store.

Dance With The Devil tracklisting:

"Dance With The Devil"

"The Reaping"

"Sleepwalkers Dream" (2024 Version)

"The Cold" (Live)

"Burning Bridges" (Live)

"The Quest And The Curse" (Live)

"April Rain" (Live)

"Invidia" (Live)

"Queen Of Shadow" (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

"Your Body Is A Battleground" (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

"Moth To A Flame" (Live)

"Control The Storm" (Live Featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

"Dance With The Devil" (Instrumental)

"The Reaping" (Instrumental)

"Underland" (Alternate ending version)

Delain are:

Martijn Westerholt – keyboards

Diana Leah – vocals

Ronald Landa – guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer – drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)