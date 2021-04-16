DELETE AFTER DEATH Featuring Former QUIET RIOT / ADLER'S APPETITE Singer Release "Free Money" Music Video

LA-based rock band, Delete After Death, is the new project formed by vocalist Seann Nicols and guitarist Doug Weiand.

Nicols is no stranger to success as the lead singer for several successful headline acts including Westfield Massacre, Adler’s Appetite and of course the legendary Quiet Riot and Ratt. Nicols’ previous project Westfield Massacre – Salvation (2018) reached #1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers – Pacific, #5 Heatseekers – South Atlantic, #7 Heatseekers Albums, #11 Hard Rock Album Sales, #27 Inde- pendent Albums, and #31 Rock Album Sales.

Doug Weiand is a composer and a guitar player with an extraordinary repertoire. An artist influenced mostly by heavy metal and rock yet with the sensibilities and experience in jazz, classical and rock fusion. Doug also happens to be a member of one of my all time favourite LA bands The Chimpz whose music has featured on the hit TV show Sons Of Anarchy. The pairing of Nicols and Weiand is highlighting a new explosive force in the rock genre.

The music showcases Nicols’ powerful vocals and song production talents combined with Weiand’s distinguished guitar abilities. In an age where the most innocuous of things can send the world into panic and bring countries to a standstill you can always rely on the age-old and proven currency of cash. Or can you?

Delete After Death deftly pose this question with their debut single “Free Money”, a scathing indictment of the one commodity that makes the world go round.

Cleverly utilising black and white photography amid washes of vibrant colours, Delete After Death use the film clip to justify the relative absurdity of the lyrics. Absurd because they are true! Nicols revels in the tongue in cheek nature of “Free Money”, posing in various stages of opulence which is in stark contrast to the deliberate black and white footage which not only harks back to an era gone by, but also adds a sense of bleakness and hopeless- ness to a commodity that is the unfortunate backbone of human existence.