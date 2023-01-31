DEMON HUNTER Announce "Twenty Years In Exile" US Tour

Demon Hunter have announced dates for their "Twenty Years In Exile" US tour, launching on April 15 in Denver, CO, and wrapping up on April 29 in Nashville, TN. Opponent will support on all dates.

Says the band: "TWENTY YEARS IN EXILE! Hitting several cities we haven't played in years. These are the ONLY dates planned for 2023 so make the trip to the nearest show! Playing songs from all 11 albums."

VIP tickets and further info can be found here.

Dates:

April

14 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

17 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory | Boise

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

23 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

24 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe & Backroom

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

28 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge

29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl | Nashville