DEMON HUNTER Announce "Twenty Years In Exile" US Tour
January 31, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Demon Hunter have announced dates for their "Twenty Years In Exile" US tour, launching on April 15 in Denver, CO, and wrapping up on April 29 in Nashville, TN. Opponent will support on all dates.
Says the band: "TWENTY YEARS IN EXILE! Hitting several cities we haven't played in years. These are the ONLY dates planned for 2023 so make the trip to the nearest show! Playing songs from all 11 albums."
VIP tickets and further info can be found here.
Dates:
April
14 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
15 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
17 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory | Boise
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
19 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
21 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
22 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
23 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
24 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
26 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe & Backroom
27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
28 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge
29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl | Nashville