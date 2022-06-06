DEMON HUNTER Release New Single / Video "Freedom Is Dead"; New Album Due In September

Demon Hunter have released their new single "Freedom Is Dead", taken from their forthcoming Exile album, which due to be released on September 9th. The album will reportedly feature a companion comic book written by vocalist Ryan Clark.

Guest players due to appear on the Exile include Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera, and Evergrey's Tom S. Englund.

Check out the official video for "Freedon Is Dead" below.

Back in December 2021, Demon Hunter guitarist Jeremiah Scott shared video of Faulkner recording a guest solo for the Exile album. Recordings were done in Faulkner's home studio on December 14th, 2021.