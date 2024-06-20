DEMON Release "Beyond The Darkside" Lyric Video

On their 45th anniversary as a band, Demon are back with a new studio album (their fourteenth), aptly titled Invincible. The album can be ordered here.

Watch a lyric video for the song "Beyond The Darkside" below:

Offering a sound that melts their classic root hard rock approach with the progressive and epic overtones of their mid-80’s album, Invincible is an absolute stunner of an album which is going to make long-time aficionados very excited along with all the fans of such bands as Magnum, Uriah Heep or classic Rainbow.

Dave Hill’s raspy and soulful vocals may be the common denominator since the bands inception, but Demon are possibly one of the few bands who have managed to maintain their signature sound during years and update it in the new century, still maintaining the taste for a ghoulish image and elegant music.

Invincible was written and produced by Dave Hill and drummer Neil Ogden and sees Dave Cotterill and Paul Hume on guitars, Paul Fasker Johnson on bass and Karl Waye on keyboards completing the lineup. The band will be touring in 2024 and bring their timeless music on stage with a repertoire spanning from “Night Of The Demon” to the new hits such as “In My Blood,” “Face The Master” or the new epic “Hole in the Sky”. Long live the Demon!

Invincible tracklisting:

Intro

"In My Blood"

"Face The Master"

"Ghost From The Past"

"Beyond The Darkside"

"Hole In The Sky"

"Break The Spell"

"Rise Up"

"Invincible"

"Cradle To The Grave"

"Breaking The Silence"

"Forever Seventeen"

"Face The Master" video:

Demon are:

Dave Hill - Lead Vocal & Backing Vocals

Dave Cotterill - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Paul Hume - Guitars & Backing Vocals

Paul Fasker Johnson - Bass & Backing Vocals

Neil Ogden - Drums & Backing Vocals

Karl Waye - Keyboards

Produced By: Dave Hill & Neil Ogden

Studio: M2 (Madhat) Studio, Summerbank Studios, Prism Studios

Recorded By: Mark Stuart, Paul Hume, Shaun Lowe

Mixed By: Pete Newdeck

Mastered By: Harry Hess