DEMONIC RESURRECTION Issue New Single “Non Serviam”

Indian metal veterans Demonic Resurrection have just released their fourth song in four months. Since March 2022, the band has been releasing a song a month. Each track has been inspired by an artwork done for their 20th anniversary merchandise which was released in 2021. The track “Non Serviam” has been inspired by the artwork done by designer Gaurav Basu also known as Acid Toad.

This band has roped in Obscura drummer David Diepold for this track along with Earth Caller keyboardist Misstiq. Vocalist Pratika Prabhune who featured on the band's 2017 album Dashavatar also returns to add her vocals to the track.

“When looking at the artwork all I could think about is the atrocities women have had to endure. India is not particularly a good place for women, heck the world isn't always a good place. Every day you hear of terrible crimes being committed and then you see a mockery of real issues made online by people and all that just really pushed me to write this track. To me music has always been a way to express everything I feel and the change I'd like to see in the world and I think I put that into this song.” - Demonstealer (Vocals/Guitar)

The track has been mixed and mastered by ex-Demonic Resurrection guitarist Daniel Kenneth Rego and the lyric video was created by Abshishek Goswami from Sonicspawn Studios.

Fans who have purchased the 20th-anniversary merchandise are getting a free download of the song from the band as well.