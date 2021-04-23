DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Rama: The Prince" Lyric Video
April 23, 2021, 26 minutes ago
Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a lyric video for "Rama: The Prince", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.
Lineup:
Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums