DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release "Rama: The Prince" Lyric Video

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a lyric video for "Rama: The Prince", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.

Lineup:

Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys

Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars

Ashwin Shriyan - Bass

Virendra Kaith - Drums