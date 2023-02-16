DEMONSTEALER Shares Official Lyric Video For "The Fear Campaign"

Demonic Resurrection frontman, Demsontealer, has released a lyric video for "The Fear Campaign", a new taste of the upcoming album, The Propaganda Machine, to be released on March 31 on all digital music platforms, as well as exclusively via Black Lion Records as CD, Vinyl, and Tape. Pre-order the album here, and watch the clip below.

The artwork for the new album was created by Daemorph Art, and the album was been mixed and mastered at Hertz Studio in Poland.

Tracklisting and guest musicians:

"The Fear Campaign" (Hannes Grossmann, Dominic 'Forest' Lapointe, Anabelle Iratni & Dean Paul Arnold)

"Monolith Of Hate" (James Payne, Martino Garattoni & Anabelle Iratni)

"The Propaganda Machine" (Ken Bedene, Stian Gundersen & Anabelle Iratni)

"The Art Of Disinformation" (Sebastian Lanser, Kilian Duarte, Alex Baillie & Anabelle Iratni)

"Screams Of Those Dying" (Hannes Grossmann, Dominic 'Forest' Lapointe & Anabelle Iratni)

"The Great Dictator" (James Payne, Martino Garattoni & Anabelle Iratni)

"The Anti-National" (Sebastian Lanser, Kilian Duarte & Anabelle Iratni)

"Crushing The Iron Fist" (Ken Bedene, Stian Gundersen, Sanjay Kumar & Anabelle Iratni)

"The Fear Campaign" lyric video:

"Monolith Of Hate" visualizer:

Trailer: