Denmark's LIFESICK Sign To Metal Blade Records; Love And Other Lies EP Due In January; First Single Out Now

Formed in Fredericia, Denmark in 2015, Lifesick create brutal and brutally honest songs with lyrics inspired by the turbulent nature of life. Musically influenced by Swedish death metal, Lifesick's authentic and explosive mixture of crushing tones and modern breakdowns create an uncompromising sound and vision.

Comments Lifesick: "We are extremely excited to announce our signing with Metal Blade Records and to release our first single off the new EP featuring none other than Fuming Mouth's Mark Whelan. We've been fans of Fuming Mouth and Mark since the start. Mark had shown interest in our music on a previous album, so we felt the timing was ideal to invite him to collaborate on this track. We believed his sound would be a perfect fit for this song, and he contributed to the vibe flawlessly. We're incredibly honored that he immediately said "YES." Love And Other Lies is our most personal project yet, the EP explores the idea that love isn't always positive, and even the people we trust the most can cause hurt, or we may hurt them, all while reflecting Simon's own life experiences honestly and candidly. This EP sets the tone for our upcoming full-length album, which we plan to record next year. Expect raw honesty and unapologetic brutality; no nonsense here."

Check out the video for the new single "Rude Awakening" below:

The band's Metal Blade debut, the three-song EP Love And Other Lies, will be released January 12, and is the follow-up to Lifesick's 2022 Misanthropy LP, a record the press praised as an "an absolute barnburner, practically overflowing with buzzsaw riffs, blistering blast beats, bludgeoning breakdowns and brutish, barking vocals." The three new tracks "Every Unpleasant Emotion," "Rude Awakening" and "Reverse Birth" - produced by Jacob Bredahl at Dead Rat Studio in Aarhus, Denmark, mixed by Jacob Bredahl and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, further Misanthropy's brutality.

Two guests join the band on the EP. Lifesick are huge fans of Mark Whelan from American death metallers Fuming Mouth, and he contributed to "Rude Awakening." And Nails' Todd Jones rarely does vocal features, so Lifesick was honored he dug "Reverse Birth" and appears on the song. "Every Unpleasant Emotion," "Rude Awakening" and "Reverse Birth" each have an accompanying video created to tell a cohesive story, yet also to stand alone.

LIfesick have played more than 200 shows, among them numerous European tours and festivals, including Impericon's Never Say Die tour and Copenhell. They haven't yet played the US, however, Spotify streams for "Suicide Spell," "Buying Time" and "Dies Irae" show that the lineup has many fans in the States. The quintet are excited to further Misanthropy's momentum with these Love And Other Lies. "With this EP we are excited stay on the wave we're on right now," the band says. That wave will see Lifesick continue to play ever bigger festivals and gigs while writing for their next full-length album, to be recorded in 2024.

Lifesick are:

Simon Shoshan: vocals

Nicolai Lindegaard: guitar

Nikolai Lund: guitar

Jeppe Løwe: drums

Jeppe Riis Frausing: bass