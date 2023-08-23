Denmark’s DESTABILIZER Signs With Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Violence Is The Answer! Album Out In September

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the debut album from Denmark's vicious thrash assassins Destabilizer. Violence Is The Answer! is up now for preorder and will be released September 22 on CD and Digital formats along with merch.

Formed in 2020 in Denmark, Destabilizer perform vicious and uncompromising chaotic Thrash metal. With lyrics that provoke and challenge, Violence Is The Answer! delves into the darkest recesses of the human psyche, with a fast-paced and guitar-driven sound that is a furious storm of intensity, accompanied by blistering solos that ignite the senses. Destabilizer deliver a relentless sonic assault that pushes the boundaries of aggression... a chilling atmosphere that transports listeners to a darker realm. Violence Is The Answer! showcases ten tracks of explosive thrash complimented by the gory and satanic imagery of renowned artist Mario Lopez, which adds a visually striking dimension to the work.

Tracklisting:

“Violence Is The Answer!”

“Iconoclast”

“The Road To Hell”

“Progress”

“Matchday”

“King Paimon”

“Ex Inferis”

“Panic’

“Terrorist”

“Progress”: