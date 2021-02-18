DENNIS STRATTON Calls For IRON MAIDEN Fans To Get Behind Band’s Hall Of Fame Induction - "I Want Maiden To Get What They Deserve"

Former Iron Maiden guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2021 nominee Dennis Stratton has called on the Maiden faithful to get behind the fan ballot, urging them to ignore past disparaging comments from frontman Bruce Dickinson, and stating simply; “listen, please vote!”

Stratton, who called the band’s nomination a “big, big honour”, made his comments in an exclusive chat with eonmusic.

Dennis, who played with the emerging NWOBHM act from December 1979 until October 1980, appeared on the band’s #4 charting self-titled debut album, contributing significantly to such classics as "Phantom Of The Opera", "Running Free", and the band’s eponymous anthem, "Iron Maiden".

The player, who now performs with a host of acts including revivalists Lionheart, is nominated for the prestigious award alongside the current Maiden lineup of Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, and Janick Gers, along with former members Paul Di’Anno and the late Clive Burr.

Speaking about the news of the nomination, which broke on Thursday, February 11, Dennis said; “I saw it, and I was so pleased that actually, me, Clive and Paul was included.”

Going on to talk about his close relationship with Maiden founder Steve Harris, Dennis quipped that there is no bad blood between the pair; “we’ve got West Ham [Football Club] to moan about, me and him!”, he said, laughing.

Recalling the speaking to the bassist on the day that the news broke, he continued; “Whenever I see things regarding Maiden, whether it’s on Planet Rock or on the radio, I sometimes text Steve, because we talk quite a lot on the phone. There’s some things he doesn’t get if he’s at home, because he lives in the Bahamas. A lot of the time they don’t pick up the English press, so sometimes I’ll text him and say; “here boy, have you seen this?,”, and he’ll go; “oh, no! can you send me a link?”

“It was in the afternoon when I found out, but I’d already spoke to him in the morning regarding West Ham, and I texted him and said; “Steve, not sure if you’ve seen this, but we’ve been nominated, and I’ve been included”. So he texted me back, and he said; “yeah, I know!” So I texted him back and I said; “well if you knew, why didn’t you tell me!”, and he said; “I’ve only just found out!”

Relaying what he told Harris, Dennis said; “I said to him, I do hope that we get in, and I do hope that the fans vote”.

Going on to ask the band’s fanbase to dismiss Bruce Dickinson’s 2016 remarks in which the singer lambasted the Hall of Fame organisation, Stratton said; “A lot of the fans are following Bruce’s comments and have said; “F the Hall of fame; we don’t need the Hall of Fame, the band don’t want it, so let’s not vote”. But what they’ve got to remember is that it is a big, big honour for someone like me. I’ve even gone on Facebook and said; “listen, please vote”, because although it might not mean a lot to some people, it means the world to me.”

In closing, Dennis offered; “I’m hoping that the fans don’t take a lot of notice of Bruce’s comments. I want Maiden to get what they deserve.”

Although eligible for inclusion since 2005, 2021 is the first year that Iron Maiden have been nominated. Other acts on the ballot for 2021 include Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters, and Kate Bush. To vote in the fan ballot, click here.

Read the story at eonmusic.