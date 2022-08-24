DEREK SHERINIAN Posts New Vortex Track Commentary Video: "Seven Seas"

The new studio album from world acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion), Vortex, is out now.

The new track commentary video below focuses on the album track, "Seven Seas":

The follow-up to 2020’s The Phoenix, Vortex includes eight tracks built on his signature chameleonic sound that blends rock with elements of funk, prog, and jazz, which he started writing even before The Phoenix was finished.

“Vortex is a continuation of The Phoenix,” Sherinian states. “However, I feel the composition is stronger on the new album, and I would describe it as a modern day 70s style fusion record, but with newer heavier tonality.”

When it came to guitars, Sherinian recruited a who’s who of great players, some of whom he had worked with before - Steve Stevens, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Zakk Wylde, Sons Of Apollo bandmate Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal - and a few new allies, in the form of Michael Schenker, Mike Stern and Nuno Bettencourt.

“The choice of guitarist works itself out in the writing,” he explains. “Also, like in the case of Steve Stevens, we co-wrote the song together, so it was natural for him to play on it.”

Of his new collaborators, he says of Bettencourt, who appears on the scratchy “Fire Horse”, “I have always been a fan of his playing, and I am glad that we finally got to record together. He has the Van Halen swing and swagger to his playing that I love. We were both born in 1966, the Chinese year of the Fire Horse.”

According to Sherinian, Schenker’s inclusion was a no-brainer. “Michael Schenker has been one of my heroes for many years. He asked me to play on his Immortal album, and in return, he agreed to play on “Die Kobra”. I wanted to write a great song inspired by my favorite Schenker tracks. Zakk Wylde added some great additional parts to the song, and Tony Franklin and Simon Phillips sound great, as usual.”

The Vortex is available as:

- Ltd. 180g white LP+CD

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Vortex" feat. Steve Stevens

"Fire Horse" feat. Nuno Bettencourt

"Scorpion"

"Seven Seas" feat. Steve Stevens

"Key Lime Blues" feat. Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather

"Die Kobra" feat. Michael Schenker, Zakk Wylde

"Nomad's Land" feat. Mike Stern

"Aurora Australis" feat. Bumblefoot

"Aurora Australis" video:

"The Vortex" video:

(Photo - Greg Vorobiov)