DESERTED FEAR Launch Music Video For New Single "Funeral Of The Earth"; Limited Edition 7" Available

German death metal force, Deserted Fear, have launched a video for their new single, “Funeral Of The Earth”, their first release in two and a half years. Fans of the previous releases like “Drowned By Humanity”, which conquered the Top 20 of the official German album charts, may rightly expect the desired melodic death metal inferno we know from Deserted Fear.

“Funeral Of The Earth”, which was recorded, mixed and mastered by Fabian Hildebrandt at Eisensound, is now available on all digital outlets and a video created by Vollvincent / vollvincent.com can be viewed below.

An exclusive, limited (500x copies) 7" release of “Funeral Of The Earth” is now also available through the band’s official webstore, featuring a cover version of “Artifacts Of The Black Rain”, originally by In Flames, as B-Side. Get it here.

The band comments about “Funeral Of The Earth” as follows: "After a far too long forced break, it was time to finally get off our asses again. A positive side effect is definitely that it was possible to gain complete distance for a while and rekindle the fire! The last months we were very productive and we are happy to finally release something new again. The digital single and 7inch release is our restart into the next chapter of Deserted Fear!", says Fabian.

"When the idea came up to release a single, there were already several songs to choose from as a demo. Finally the choice fell on "Funeral Of The Earth", because the title unfortunately could not be more current", Manuel comments.

Further stated Simon, "In keeping with the artwork, the limited edition of 500 7inches supports a reforestation project in Mecklenburg and the records are made from recycled and shredded vinyl, making each 7inch unique in terms of color. That nowadays with the help of the pressing plant something like this can be realized, makes us very happy!"

And adding about the video clip, the band’s longtime collaborator and videographer Vollvincent said the following: "We head towards a dramatic future. No! We run. In "Funeral Of The Earth” Deserted Fear show the escape from the unstoppable."

Deserted Fear are:

Simon Mengs – Drums

Fabian Hildebrandt – Guitar

Manuel Glatter – Vocals/Guitar