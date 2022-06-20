DESMOND CHILD - "I Hope That Someday I’ll Get A Chance To Write And Produce With ALICE COOPER Again... Like, Not Just A Song Here And There"; Video

Desmond Child, the songwriter and producer behind dozens of Billboard hits including Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer", Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself For Loving You", Aerosmith's "Dude Looks Like A Lady", and Alice Cooper's "Poison", recently spoke with Greece's Rockpages. In the following excerpt, talks about working again with Alice Cooper.

Rockpages.gr: Speaking of Alice Cooper. Every single time that we’re doing an interview with Alice Cooper, he doesn’t fail to mention your importance in his career. So, are you going to work again with Alice? For a couple of songs maybe. What can you tell us about it?

Desmond Child: "Well, we wrote a song last summer with Phoebus and Andreas Carlsson. And, you know, that song is hidden away for a special moment. We had written some songs with Bob Ezrin. 'I’m Made Of You'. That was a couple of albums back, Oh, I just love Alice. Whenever he comes to Nashville, he comes over for dinner and we get a chance to tell war stories and catch up on everything. And I hope that someday I’ll get a chance to write and produce with him again. Like, not just a song here and there.

Rockpages.gr: How about a whole album? "Trash” number two?

Desmond Child: "Well, I said “Trash 2” and then he came on and he said, “stop talking trash”, because he was promoting the current album. So, I think that when you wish something, it always comes true. When you know you have it, you see it, it’s clear. I’m feeling it."

