DESTRAGE Release "Private Party" Feat. DEVIN TOWNSEND; Visualizer

Destrage, who will release their 3DOT Recordings’ debut and sixth full-length album, SO MUCH. too much., on September 16, have shared a third and final preview of the forthcoming album with today’s release of “Private Party”, a track that features guest guitar player Devin Townsend. Listen here, and watch a visualizer below.

Federico Paulovich explains how the foursome came to work with Townsend: “We’re so excited to have Devin Townsend on one of our new songs! As the writing process for ‘Private Party’ was getting to its final stages, it started to feel evident that the song seemed to be written to feature his guest appearance. However, we knew that due to the insane amount of requests he constantly gets, Devin usually declines them all. The only reason he accepted this one was that I had the chance to record a song for his upcoming album and he thought it would be a good way to ‘return the favor.’ Devin is what I consider a true artist and a great source of inspiration of generations of musicians, we really can’t thank him enough for putting a bit of his magic into this song!”

Album pre-orders, which include two limited-edition vinyl variants, CDs and an album themed capsule collection of merchandise, are available now via the 3DOT Recordings’ webstore, here. Digital pre-saves can be found here.

SO MUCH. too much. tracklisting:

"A Commercial Break That Lasts Forever"

"Everything Sucks And I Think I’m A Big Part Of It"

"Venice Has Sunk"

"Italian Boi"

"Private Party" (feat. Devin Townsend)

"Sometimes I Forget What I Was About To"

"An Imposter"

"Is It Still Today"

"Vasoline"

"Rimashi"

"Unisex Unibrow"

"Everything Sucks Less"

"Italian Boi":

"Everything Sucks And I Think I’m A Big Part Of It" video:

Destrage is:

Paolo Colavolpe (vocals)

Matteo Di Gioia (guitar)

Federico Paulovich (drums)

Ralph Guido Salati (guitar)

(Photo - Pietro Agostini)