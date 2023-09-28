DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Shares Live Throwback Drumcam Video Of ANNIHILATOR's "Alice In Hell"

Destruction drummer Randy Black, who was with Annihilator from 1994 – 1996 and the from 2001 – 2003, has shared a throwback video labelled as "More classic Annihilator from 2001-ish." Check it out below.

Metal titans Kreator recently announced the Klash Of The Ruhrpott festival – July 20th, 2024 at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. Featuring the long awaited union of Germany’s legendary Teutonic 4, completed by Sodom, Destruction and Tankard.

The one-day thrash extravaganza is a celebration of German metal, expected to welcome domestic and international fans for this once in a lifetime event!

Mille Petrozza (Kreator):

"I’m so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It’s going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive Kreator set ever…prepare for some deep cuts!"

Tom Angelripper (Sodom):

"I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon… Cheers."

Schmier (Destruction):

"Oh yes - we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this - thanks for the invitation Mille!"

Gerre (Tankard):

"Good things take time! Finally the 4 big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"

Tickets are available here.