DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Shares South American Tour Wrap-Up Video
October 5, 2022, an hour ago
Having completed a run of dates through South America, Destruction have returned home to Germany. Drummer Randy Black has shared a wrap-up video from the comfort of home.
Destruction’s latest album Diabolical, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Under The Spell"
"Diabolical"
"No Faith In Humanity"
"Repent Your Sins"
"Hope Dies Last"
"The Last Of A Dying Breed"
"State Of Apathy"
"Tormented Soul"
"Servant Of The Beast"
"The Lonely Wolf"
"Ghost From The Past"
"Whorefication"
"City Baby Attacked By Rats"
"No Faith In Humanity" video:
"Diabolical" video:
Destruction are:
Schmier - Bass, Vocals
Martin Furia - Guitars
Randy Black - Drums
Damir Eskić - Guitars