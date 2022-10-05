DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Shares South American Tour Wrap-Up Video

October 5, 2022, an hour ago

news destruction randy black heavy metal

Having completed a run of dates through South America, Destruction have returned home to Germany. Drummer Randy Black has shared a wrap-up video from the comfort of home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randy Black (@randytblack)

Destruction’s latest album Diabolical, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Spell"
"Diabolical"
"No Faith In Humanity"
"Repent Your Sins"
"Hope Dies Last"
"The Last Of A Dying Breed"
"State Of Apathy"
"Tormented Soul"
"Servant Of The Beast"
"The Lonely Wolf"
"Ghost From The Past"
"Whorefication"
"City Baby Attacked By Rats"

"No Faith In Humanity" video:

"Diabolical" video:

Destruction are:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals
Martin Furia - Guitars
Randy Black - Drums
Damir Eskić - Guitars



