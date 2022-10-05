DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Shares South American Tour Wrap-Up Video

Having completed a run of dates through South America, Destruction have returned home to Germany. Drummer Randy Black has shared a wrap-up video from the comfort of home.

Destruction’s latest album Diabolical, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Spell"

"Diabolical"

"No Faith In Humanity"

"Repent Your Sins"

"Hope Dies Last"

"The Last Of A Dying Breed"

"State Of Apathy"

"Tormented Soul"

"Servant Of The Beast"

"The Lonely Wolf"

"Ghost From The Past"

"Whorefication"

"City Baby Attacked By Rats"

"No Faith In Humanity" video:

"Diabolical" video:

Destruction are:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars